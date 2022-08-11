Arkansas Governor on Passage of Tax Cuts

Governor Hutchinson Issues Statement on Passage of Tax Cuts

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the Arkansas General Assembly’s passage of his tax cut proposal:

“This has been a good day for the taxpayers of Arkansas with the passage of the $500 million tax relief bills in both the House and Senate with $400 million going to individuals this year. I am grateful for the overwhelming support of the General Assembly, and it could not come at a better time with the continued challenge of high food and gas prices.”

