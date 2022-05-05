Arkansas Governor Intents to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant nine pardons, and three commutations. An additional 61 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

George E. Adams, Jr. (Emmet): Burglary (Felony) (CR-86-362), Theft of Property (Felony) (CR-86-363), Theft of Property (Felony) (CR-87-37), Burglary (Felony) (CR-87-38), Burglary (Felony) (CR-87-39), Theft of Property (Felony) (CR-87-40), Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-87-231), and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-87-232).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1987 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff has raised objections to the applicant’s request.

John B. Backus (Springdale): Negligent Homicide (D Felony) (CR-1996-62).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Madison County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. the Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the applicant’s request.

Jada Banks (Cordova, TN): Forgery 2nd degree, 2 Counts (C Felony) (CR-2001-383)

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jonathan A. Herrington (Lincoln): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR-86-562) and Robbery (Accomplice) (B Felony) (CR-92-192).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1987 – Benton County and 1993 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jason P. Hudsonpillar (Bella Vista): Fraud Use Of Credit Card (C Felony) (CR-2006-84-1B).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2006 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further misdemeanor criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeffrey W. Johnson (England): Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000729) and Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000962).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Greg Powell (Blytheville): Criminal Attempt to Manufacture Methamphetamine (A Felony) (CR2000-69).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Arthur W. Schmidt (Judsonia): Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-96-35).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – White County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donnie E. Smith (Marshall): Burglary, 2 counts (B Felony) and Theft of Property, 1 count (C Felony) (CR93-179, CR93-181, CR93-183).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

James T. Carmichael (ADC #089424): Capital Murder (Y Felony) (1987-953).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of James T. Carmichael, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1987 for the above offense, from Life without Parole in the Department of Correction to 35 years. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Lowana D. Carroll/Cooper (ADC #704445): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1992-49).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Lowana D. Carroll/Cooper, who was convicted in Hot Spring County in 1992 for the above offense, from Life in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making her immediately parole eligible. The Circuit Judge and Sheriff have raised objections to applicant’s request.

Bryan E. Dickinson (ADC #118458): Murder-1st Degree (Y Felony) (1999-62).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Bryan E. Dickinson, who was convicted in Fulton County in 2000 for the above offense, from 480 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.