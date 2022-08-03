Arkansas Governor Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant nine pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 29 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Kenneth W. Dyson (Plymouth, IN): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR-94-198A), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-01-3427).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1994 – Pulaski County and 2002 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Donald R. Gibbs (Muldrow, OK): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 83-307).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1984 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

William Hart (Jacksonville): Possession Controlled Substance (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-89-7795), Possession of a Controlled Substance (U Felony) (CR-90-250-2), and Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR-97-575-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1989 – Pulaski County, 1990 – Jefferson County, and 1998 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Pulaski County Sheriff has raised objections to the application.

Joseph D. Mangold (Horseshoe Bend): Breaking or Entering, 4 counts (D Felony), Theft of Property (B Felony), Theft of Property, 3 counts (A Misdemeanor) (CR-97-198), and Felon in Possession of a Firearm (D Felony) (CR-98-408).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Boone County and 1998 – Boone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jimmy C. McGill (Jacksonville): Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-244), Theft of Property (C Felony) and Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon (D Felony) (CR-95-404), Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-244) (Revocation), Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR-98-183), Manufacturing, Delivery, Possession of Controlled Substance-2 counts (Y Felony) and Delivery, Possession, Manufacturing, Etc. Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-98-3962), Burglary (Residential) (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-98-2593), Burglary (Residential)-2 counts (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-99-4077), Burglary (Residential) (B Felony) and Theft by Receiving (B Felony) (CR-98-518), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-2000-203), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-02-1535), Possession/Use of Weapons-Incarcerated (D Felony) (CR-05-138), Burglary (Residential) ( B Felony) (CR-2004-4544), Theft by Receiving (B Felony) and Forgery 2nd Degree, 2 counts (C Felony) (CR-04-3985), Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR-04-3986), Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I or II Meth/Cocaine (D Felony) and Driving on Suspended License (U Misdemeanor) (CR-12-3383), 04. Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II Methamphetamine or Cocaine (B Felony) (CR-15-94),

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Pulaski County, 1995 – Pulaski County, 1998 – Saline County, 1999 – Pulaski County, 2000 – Pulaski County, 2002 – Pulaski County, 2005 – Pulaski County, 2014 – Pulaski County, and 2016 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Pulaski County Prosecutor has raised objections to the application.

Mohamed Mohamed (Foster City, CA): Controlled Substance/Criminal Penalties (C Felony) (CR-04-96B).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Veronica Tess Myers (Little Rock): Criminal Mischief-1st Degree (C Felony) (CR 2005-4126)

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kevin Robinson (Fort Smith): Domestic Battering Third Degree-2nd Offense (D Felony) (CR-2005-415).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Everett Williams (Little Rock): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-85-171).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1985 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

Dwight Thompson (Little Rock): Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 93-788).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1993 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Pulaski County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.