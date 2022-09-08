Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Appoints Doug Smith

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Doug Smith to State Parole Board

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his appointment of Doug Smith to the Arkansas Parole Board. Smith will replace Boyce Hamlet, who was recently appointed as Arkansas Drug Director.

Smith’s term began September 4, 2022, and will expire January 14, 2029.

“For the past seven and a half years, I have appreciated the insight and expertise Doug Smith has brought to my office from his time serving in law enforcement,” Governor Hutchinson said today. “He has proven himself to be a valuable link between my office and public safety officials at every level across the state. I look forward to Doug taking on this new role, and I am grateful for his continued service to Arkansas.”

Doug Smith has served Arkansas since 2015 as Public Safety Liaison in the office of Governor Asa Hutchinson. Smith worked in law enforcement for over 20 years, with the police departments in Osceola and Manilla, Arkansas, and as Town Marshal in Dell, Arkansas. After retiring from law enforcement in 2006, Smith worked as a Field Representative for U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford from 2010 to 2014, and as a Field Representative for Governor Asa Hutchinson’s campaign in 2014.

