Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Appoints Diane Zook

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Diane Zook To Southern Regional Education Board

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Diane Zook of Little Rock to the Southern Regional Education Board, he announced today.

“Diane has served students of all ages through many different positions,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She has been a blessing to the state of Arkansas and to all the people who have been impacted by her passion for education. Diane will provide the SREB with expertise in improving education.”

Mrs. Zook has spent time teaching at Henderson Middle School in Little Rock, at the Rockefeller Demonstration School in Morrilton, and at the Child Study Center on the UAMS campus.

She was a Court Appointed Special Advocate in the 16th District Court, served on the Board of Manna House (a food and clothing bank) and the Foundation Board of Ozarka College in Melbourne, and helped work with the General Assembly on education issues.

She was appointed to the State Board of Education in 2013 and served as chairman from 2019-20.

