Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Announces Appointments

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments
LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:
- Harold Perrin, Jonesboro, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Replaces Gregory Stanfill.
- Dr. Lillie Lee Lane, Paris, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Denise Sweat, McCaskill, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Johnny Mitchum, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Replaces Granville Callahan.
- Richard Zimmerman, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- James Smith, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Jay Bunyard, De Queen, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Lindsey Wingo, Rector, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Replaces Jim Andrews.
- Michael Lamoureaux, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Replaces Eric Burnett.
- Andy Davis, Roland, to the State Banking Board. Term expires on December 31, 2026. Replaces David Leech.
- Maria Pena de Martinez, Mabelvale, to the State Library Board. Term expires on October 18, 2028. Replaces Jo Ann Cooper.
- Judith Branscum, Marshall, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2023. Replaces Alex Bigger.
- William “Al” Eckert III, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2026. Replaces Miles Goggans.
- Swan “Rusty” Moss, Dermott, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2026. Reappointment.
- Heather Nelson, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Term expires on July 1, 2028. Replaces Emily Cox.
- David Beck, White Hall, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires on December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
- Crystal Renee Gates, Austin, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Replaces Ashley Graves.
- David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Reappointment.
- Gregg Parrish, Bigelow, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Replaces Josh Farmer.
- Kevin Tipton, Cabot, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Replaces Michael Garner.
- Andrea Allen, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Commission. Term expires on October 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- William “Dubs” Byers, Gould, to the Board of Corrections. Term expires on December 31, 2028. Reappointment.
- Alonza Jiles, Judsonia, to the Board of Corrections. Term expires on December 31, 2027. Replaces Bobby Glover.
- Ronald Fuller, Little Rock, to the Arkansas History Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
- Michael Hocutt, Little Rock, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Term expires on December 31, 2026. Reappointment.
- Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
- Jim Shamburger, Hot Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment.
- David Cawein, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Replaces Matthew Stone.
- Miles Goggans, Star City, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2031. Replaces Mary Eldridge.
- Peter Prutzman, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Replaces Allen Bedell.
- Raymond Long, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Replaces Roy Ragland.
- Dr. Florine Milligan, Forrest City, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Willie Smith.
- Donna Dial, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Term expires on July 1, 2028. Replaces Paul Bennett.
- Dr. Renice Davis, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Term expires on July 1, 2027. Replaces Eddie Thomas.
- Davis Bell, Des Arc, to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission. Term expires on December 31, 2025. Replaces Lynn Hawkins.
- Kelly Erstine, Conway, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Term expires on May 1, 2027. Replaces Dr. Michael Stanton.
- Dr. James Carr, Searcy, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Term expires on May 1, 2027. Reappointment.
- Skot Covert, Maumelle, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Jeff Baskin.
- Jerry Morgan, Jonesboro, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas State University System. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Dr. Timothy Langford.
- Justin Allen, Sheridan, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Term expires on July 1, 2028. Replaces John Cole.
- Shannon Newton, Bryant, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Term expires on July 1, 2026. Replaces Diana Reggans.
- Matthew Scott, Russellville, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Eugene O’Nale, Heber Springs, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Patricia Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Steve Rucker, Alma, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Thomas Conner, Springdale, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires on October 1, 2022. Replaces John Hales.
- David Carter, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 9. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Charlotte Denton.
- James Wells, Paris, to the Logan County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 6. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Charles T. Pearson.
- Ronnie Eans, Griffithville, to the Prairie County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Lynn Hatcher.
- Julia Stokes, Dardanelle, to the Yell County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 4. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Terry Mark Byrd, Jr.
- Gerald Canada, Bryant, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires on January 31, 2024. Replaces Kelly Bryant.
- Jack Crumbly, Widener, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires on January 31, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires on January 31, 2024. Reappointment.
- Michael Crouch, Searcy, to the Data and Transparency Panel. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor. Replaces Jonathan Askins.
- Vern Green, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Term expires on November 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Sheriff Phillip Miller, Searcy, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Replaces Ron Brown.
- Chief Mike Reynolds, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Replaces Bob Harrison.
- Doug Melton, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2025. Reappointment.
- David Vandergriff, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires on March 29, 2025. Reappointment.
- Farris Hensley, Alexander, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires on January 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- William Lundy, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires on January 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Lance Spicer, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires on January 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Paul Hastings, Little Rock, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
- Clay Crump, Kirby, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
- Christopher Sanborn, Mountain Home, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
- Dr. Rhonda Mattox, Roland, to the Mosaic Templars of America Center for African-American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Term expires on October 31, 2025. Reappointment.
- Lt. Eugene Tyree, Jr., North Little Rock, to Crime Victims Reparations Board. Term expires on October 5, 2025. Reappointment.
- Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Crime Victims Reparations Board. Term expires on October 5, 2025. Reappointment.
- Shalene Caple, Benton, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Replaces Mahdee Farshad Raiees-Dana.
- Lori Arnold, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Alexandria Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Anne Creekmore, Marion, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council Term expires on February 1, 2025. Replaces Jon Wilkerson.
- Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Randy Wolfinbarger, Eureka Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Reappointment.
- Kalene Griffith, Bentonville, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Reappointment.
- Jonathan Taylor, Conway, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Christopher Balos, Springdale, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Bill Poynter, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
- Michael Cranford, Foreman, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2031. Replaces Darrell Loveless.
- Darrell Allen, Hope, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Term expires on August 1, 2023. Replaces Russell Gibson.
- Scott Bray, Alexander, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Earl Stiles, Marianna, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Replaces Richard Bransford.
- Travis Senter, Osceola, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires on July 1, 2024. Reappointment.
- Gregg Garner, Lake City, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Donald Felts, Joiner, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires on July 1, 2025. Replaces Glenn Brackman.
- Bruce Davis, Hot Springs Village, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Kabir Kumar, Bentonville, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
- Mayor Douglas Kinslow, Greenwood, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
- Stephanie Freedle, Prairie Grove, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
- LeRoi Emerson, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2023. Replaces Sam Harris.
- Mayor Robert Berry, Eureka Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 30, 2024. Replaces Sheila Boyd.
- Dr. Kathryn Berry, Magnolia, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
- Alexandria Bennett, El Dorado, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 31, 2024. Replaces Robert Coon.
- Dr. Derek Slagle, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Reappointment.
- Gloria Redman, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Reappointment.
- Russ Swearingen, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Reappointment.
- Amanda Nipper, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Reappointment.
- Vernard Henley, Jr., Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Replaces Nicholas Ogle.
- Pamela Boyd Shields, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Term expires on October 15, 2026. Reappointment.
- Paul Mlakar, Jr., Alma, to the Arkansas Veteran’s Commission. Term expires on October 15, 2026. Reappointment.
- James Gillam, Clinton, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Term expires on October 15, 2023. Replaces Charles Singleton.
- Justin Heimer, Fayetteville, to the Child Welfare Agency Review Board. Term expires on March 1, 2023. Replaces Joshua Bryant.
- Laurie Black, Lake Village, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment.
- Andrea Brooke Tharp, Pangburn, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Terry Suen.
- Sharon Parrett, Hot Springs, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Alicia Storey, Jonesboro, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Debra Crews, Rogers, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Teresa Roark, Camden, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Dr. William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Dr. Antimoore Jackson, Little Rock, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025. Replaces James Regnier.
- Sean Culpepper, Benton, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2026. Replaces Cheryl Anderson.
- Dr. Conley Byrd, Redfield, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Term expires on March 1, 2027. Reappointment.
- Shawna Barber, Jonesboro, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Term expires on March 1, 2027. Replaces Phillip DeSalvo.
- Amanda Sanders, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Term expires on December 1, 2026. Replaces Judy Watson.
- Miles Crawford, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025.
- Holley Little, Benton, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Brian Marsh, Alexander, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Randy Henderson, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Rebecca Ives, Camden, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Col. Thomas Anderson, Roland, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Bill Allison, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.
- Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ed Carrington, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.
- Brandon Harris, Bono, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.
- Mary Beth Hatch, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.
- Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires on March 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires on March 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires on March 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires on March 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Tiffany Sharp, Brookland, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Deborah Mays, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Ryan Clayborn, Harrison, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
- Elizabeth Waldrum, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Replaces Kimberly Whitman.
- Tyra Greenwood, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires on June 30, 2024. Replaces Staci Croom-Raley.
- Tim Hill, Springdale, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
- Mayor Gary Morgan, Portland, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Mike Gaskill.
- John Neal, Harrison, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
- Damon Reed, Conway, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on December 31, 2023. Reappointment.
- Edward Loveless, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires on January 26, 2023. Replaces Robert Downum.
- Kyle Rogers, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires on January 26, 2024. Replaces Allen Trammel.
- William McBride, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires on January 26, 2024. Reappointment.
- Daniel Burkhead, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires on January 26, 2024. Reappointment.
- Harold Bonne, Van Buren, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2026. Replaces Brooks Jackson.
- Julie Kelso, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2027. Replaces William Hall.
- Jeffrey Steiling, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2027. Replaces Michael Jelong.
- Cecille Doan, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Term expires on January 1, 2025. Replaces Sandra Jackson.
- Warner Smith, Smackover, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Term expires on January 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- John Newcomb, Osceola, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Replaces Tom Denniston.
- Tracey Rancifer, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Gary Sewell, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- George O’Connor, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Carey Smith, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Stephanie Garner, Russellville, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.