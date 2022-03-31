Politics

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson Announces Appointments

March 31, 2022
Maryam Shah

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:

  • Harold Perrin, Jonesboro, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.  Term expires on January 14, 2025.  Replaces Gregory Stanfill.
  • Dr. Lillie Lee Lane, Paris, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Denise Sweat, McCaskill, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.  Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Johnny Mitchum, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Replaces Granville Callahan.
  • Richard Zimmerman, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
  • James Smith, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Jay Bunyard, De Queen, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Lindsey Wingo, Rector, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Replaces Jim Andrews.
  • Michael Lamoureaux, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University.  Term expires on January 14, 2027.  Replaces Eric Burnett.
  • Andy Davis, Roland, to the State Banking Board.  Term expires on December 31, 2026.  Replaces David Leech.
  • Maria Pena de Martinez, Mabelvale, to the State Library Board.  Term expires on October 18, 2028.  Replaces Jo Ann Cooper.
  • Judith Branscum, Marshall, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.  Term expires on March 29, 2023.  Replaces Alex Bigger.
  • William “Al” Eckert III, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.   Term expires on March 29, 2026.  Replaces Miles Goggans.
  • Swan “Rusty” Moss, Dermott, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.  Term expires on March 29, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Heather Nelson, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.  Term expires on July 1, 2028.  Replaces Emily Cox.
  • David Beck, White Hall, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas.  Term expires on December 31, 2023.  Reappointment.
  • Crystal Renee Gates, Austin, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas.  Term expires on December 31, 2024.  Replaces Ashley Graves.
  • David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas.  Term expires on December 31, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Gregg Parrish, Bigelow, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Term expires on January 14, 2029.  Replaces Josh Farmer.
  • Kevin Tipton, Cabot, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on June 30, 2024.  Replaces Michael Garner.
  • Andrea Allen, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Commission.  Term expires on October 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • William “Dubs” Byers, Gould, to the Board of Corrections.  Term expires on December 31, 2028.  Reappointment.
  • Alonza Jiles, Judsonia, to the Board of Corrections.  Term expires on December 31, 2027.  Replaces Bobby Glover.
  • Ronald Fuller, Little Rock, to the Arkansas History Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2029.  Reappointment.
  • Michael Hocutt, Little Rock, to the Contractors Licensing Board.  Term expires on December 31, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts.  Term expires on January 14, 2029.  Reappointment.
  • Jim Shamburger, Hot Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2028.  Reappointment.
  • David Cawein, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2027.  Replaces Matthew Stone.
  • Miles Goggans, Star City, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2031.  Replaces Mary Eldridge.
  • Peter Prutzman, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2028.  Replaces Allen Bedell.
  • Raymond Long, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.  Term expires on July 1, 2025.  Replaces Roy Ragland.
  • Dr. Florine Milligan, Forrest City, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Willie Smith.
  • Donna Dial, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College.  Term expires on July 1, 2028.  Replaces Paul Bennett.
  • Dr. Renice Davis, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College.  Term expires on July 1, 2027. Replaces Eddie Thomas.
  • Davis Bell, Des Arc, to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission.  Term expires on December 31, 2025.  Replaces Lynn Hawkins.
  • Kelly Erstine, Conway, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2027.  Replaces Dr. Michael Stanton.
  • Dr. James Carr, Searcy, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2027.  Reappointment.
  • Skot Covert, Maumelle, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2023.  Replaces Jeff Baskin.
  • Jerry Morgan, Jonesboro, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas State University System.  Term expires on January 14, 2024.  Replaces Dr. Timothy Langford.
  • Justin Allen, Sheridan, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers.  Term expires on July 1, 2028.  Replaces John Cole.
  • Shannon Newton, Bryant, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers.  Term expires on July 1, 2026.  Replaces Diana Reggans.
  • Matthew Scott, Russellville, to the State Emergency Response Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Eugene O’Nale, Heber Springs, to the State Emergency Response Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Patricia Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee.  Term expires on October 1, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee.  Term expires on October 1, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Steve Rucker, Alma, to the Residential Contractors Committee.  Term expires on October 1, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Thomas Conner, Springdale, to the Residential Contractors Committee.  Term expires on October 1, 2022.  Replaces John Hales.
  • David Carter, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 9.  Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Charlotte Denton.
  • James Wells, Paris, to the Logan County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 6.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Charles T. Pearson.
  • Ronnie Eans, Griffithville, to the Prairie County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Lynn Hatcher.
  • Julia Stokes, Dardanelle, to the Yell County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 4.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Terry Mark Byrd, Jr.
  • Gerald Canada, Bryant, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.  Term expires on January 31, 2024.  Replaces Kelly Bryant.
  • Jack Crumbly, Widener, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.  Term expires on January 31, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.  Term expires on January 31, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Michael Crouch, Searcy, to the Data and Transparency Panel.  To serve at the pleasure of the Governor.  Replaces Jonathan Askins.
  • Vern Green, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers.  Term expires on November 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Sheriff Phillip Miller, Searcy, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.  Term expires on January 14, 2028.  Replaces Ron Brown.
  • Chief Mike Reynolds, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.  Term expires on January 14, 2025.  Replaces Bob Harrison.
  • Doug Melton, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.  Term expires on March 29, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • David Vandergriff, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.  Term expires on March 29, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Farris Hensley, Alexander, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board.  Term expires on January 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • William Lundy, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board.  Term expires on January 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Lance Spicer, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board.  Term expires on January 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Paul Hastings, Little Rock, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee.  Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Clay Crump, Kirby, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee.  Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Christopher Sanborn, Mountain Home, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee.  Term expires on October 5, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Dr. Rhonda Mattox, Roland, to the Mosaic Templars of America Center for African-American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board.  Term expires on October 31, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Lt. Eugene Tyree, Jr., North Little Rock, to Crime Victims Reparations Board.  Term expires on October 5, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Crime Victims Reparations Board.  Term expires on October 5, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Shalene Caple, Benton, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Replaces Mahdee Farshad Raiees-Dana.
  • Lori Arnold, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Alexandria Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Anne Creekmore, Marion, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council Term expires on February 1, 2025. Replaces Jon Wilkerson.
  • Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Randy Wolfinbarger, Eureka Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2027. Reappointment.
  • Kalene Griffith, Bentonville, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2027. Reappointment.
  • Jonathan Taylor, Conway, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Christopher Balos, Springdale, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council.  Term expires on February 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Bill Poynter, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
  • Michael Cranford, Foreman, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2031.  Replaces Darrell Loveless.
  • Darrell Allen, Hope, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board.  Term expires on August 1, 2023. Replaces Russell Gibson.
  • Scott Bray, Alexander, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee.  Term expires on July 1, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Earl Stiles, Marianna, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee.  Term expires on July 1, 2024.  Replaces Richard Bransford.
  • Travis Senter, Osceola, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee.  Term expires on July 1, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Gregg Garner, Lake City, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee.  Term expires on July 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Donald Felts, Joiner, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee.  Term expires on July 1, 2025.  Replaces Glenn Brackman.
  • Bruce Davis, Hot Springs Village, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 30, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Kabir Kumar, Bentonville, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on March 23, 2025.
  • Mayor Douglas Kinslow, Greenwood, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on March 23, 2025.
  • Stephanie Freedle, Prairie Grove, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on March 23, 2025.
  • LeRoi Emerson, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2023.  Replaces Sam Harris.
  • Mayor Robert Berry, Eureka Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on August 30, 2024.  Replaces Sheila Boyd.
  • Dr. Kathryn Berry, Magnolia, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on March 23, 2025.
  • Alexandria Bennett, El Dorado, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 31, 2024.  Replaces Robert Coon.
  • Dr. Derek Slagle, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Gloria Redman, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Russ Swearingen, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Amanda Nipper, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Vernard Henley, Jr., Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on August 30, 2024.  Reappointment.
  • Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism.  Term expires on February 12, 2025.  Replaces Nicholas Ogle.
  • Pamela Boyd Shields, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission.  Term expires on October 15, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Paul Mlakar, Jr., Alma, to the Arkansas Veteran’s Commission.  Term expires on October 15, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • James Gillam, Clinton, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission.  Term expires on October 15, 2023.  Replaces Charles Singleton.
  • Justin Heimer, Fayetteville, to the Child Welfare Agency Review Board.  Term expires on March 1, 2023.  Replaces Joshua Bryant.
  • Laurie Black, Lake Village, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment.
  • Andrea Brooke Tharp, Pangburn, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Terry Suen.
  • Sharon Parrett, Hot Springs, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Alicia Storey, Jonesboro, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Debra Crews, Rogers, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.  Term expires on September 14, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Teresa Roark, Camden, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.  Term expires on September 14, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Dr. William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.  Term expires on September 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.  Term expires on September 14, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Dr. Antimoore Jackson, Little Rock, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires on September 14, 2025.  Replaces James Regnier.
  • Sean Culpepper, Benton, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.  Term expires on September 14, 2026.  Replaces Cheryl Anderson.
  • Dr. Conley Byrd, Redfield, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board.  Term expires on March 1, 2027. Reappointment.
  • Shawna Barber, Jonesboro, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board.  Term expires on March 1, 2027.  Replaces Phillip DeSalvo.
  • Amanda Sanders, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.  Term expires on December 1, 2026.  Replaces Judy Watson.
  • Miles Crawford, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025.
  • Holley Little, Benton, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Brian Marsh, Alexander, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Randy Henderson, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Rebecca Ives, Camden, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Col. Thomas Anderson, Roland, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Bill Allison, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.  Term expires on December 1, 2025.  New position per Act 647 of 2021.
  • Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.  Term expires on May 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Ed Carrington, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.  Term expires on December 1, 2025.  New position per Act 647 of 2021.
  • Brandon Harris, Bono, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.  Term expires on December 1, 2025.  New position per Act 647 of 2021.
  • Mary Beth Hatch, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.  Term expires on December 1, 2025.  New position per Act 647 of 2021.
  • Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council.  Term expires on March 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council.  Term expires on March 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council.  Term expires on March 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council.  Term expires on March 1, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Tiffany Sharp, Brookland, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission.  Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Deborah Mays, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission.  Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Ryan Clayborn, Harrison, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission.  Term expires on June 30, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Elizabeth Waldrum, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission.  Term expires on June 30, 2024. Replaces Kimberly Whitman.
  • Tyra Greenwood, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission.  Term expires on June 30, 2024. Replaces Staci Croom-Raley.
  • Tim Hill, Springdale, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on December 31, 2023.  Reappointment.
  • Mayor Gary Morgan, Portland, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Mike Gaskill.
  • John Neal, Harrison, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on December 31, 2023.  Reappointment.
  • Damon Reed, Conway, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on December 31, 2023.  Reappointment.
  • Edward Loveless, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board.  Term expires on January 26, 2023.  Replaces Robert Downum.
  • Kyle Rogers, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board.  Term expires on January 26, 2024.  Replaces Allen Trammel.
  • William McBride, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board.  Term expires on January 26, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Daniel Burkhead, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board.  Term expires on January 26, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Harold Bonne, Van Buren, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2026.  Replaces Brooks Jackson.
  • Julie Kelso, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2027.  Replaces William Hall.
  • Jeffrey Steiling, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires on April 26, 2027.  Replaces Michael Jelong.
  • Cecille Doan, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Collection Agencies.  Term expires on January 1, 2025. Replaces Sandra Jackson.
  • Warner Smith, Smackover, to the State Board of Collection Agencies.  Term expires on January 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • John Newcomb, Osceola, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Replaces Tom Denniston.
  • Tracey Rancifer, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Gary Sewell, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • George O’Connor, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.  Term expires on January 14, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Carey Smith, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.  Term expires on January 14, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Stephanie Garner, Russellville, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority.  Term expires on January 14, 2025.  Reappointment.