Arkansas Governor discussed COVID Increasing Cases

Governor Hutchinson Talks Increasing Cases, Testing Demands In Weekly Briefing

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) At his weekly news briefing today, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed COVID tests and increasing case numbers.

COVID-19

Arkansas had the highest number of new cases reported in one day, and the highest number of active cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With the addition of several thousand new cases and increasing demand on COVID-19 tests, Governor Hutchinson announced the authorization of 50 National Guardsmen to help at testing sites around the state.

Arkansas had an increase of 53 hospitalizations Tuesday, and Governor Hutchinson noted that there are plans to increase hospital capacity as needed with the emergency surge plan. Staffing will be the main challenge according to Governor Hutchinson, but he said the Arkansas Department of Health is working to have the resources to prepare for an increase in capacity.

Governor Hutchinson noted that nearly 87% of the hospitalizations with COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals.

“Statistically it’s a reminder of the importance of being vaccinated, and the booster shot is a critical part of the vaccination program as we look ahead at Omicron,” Governor Hutchinson said.

Dr. Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.