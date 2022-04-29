Politics

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments

April 29, 2022
Maryam Shah

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:

  • David Cawein, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2027.  Replaces Matthew Stone.
  • Jeffrey Scott Baxter, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on January 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Mayor Gary Baxter, Mulberry, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees.  Term expires on January 1, 2026.  Reappointment.
  • Seth Summerside, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. Term expires on August 15, 2024.  Replaces Landon Pool.
  • Charles Metz, London, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board.  Term expires on August 15, 2025.  Replaces Robert Balloun.
  • Jammy Turner, Gillett, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board.  Term expires on August 15, 2025.  Reappointment.
  • Jeff Baskin, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2024.  Replaces Jean Campbell.
  • Duane Neal, Bentonville, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
  • James Mardis, Rogers, to the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission. Term expires on February 1, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Michael Lowe, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission.  Term expires on January 14, 2029.  Replaces David Haak.
  • David Washington, Calico Rock, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction.  Term expires on January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
  • Michael McDermott, Weiner, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Ernie Pender, Texarkana, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction.  Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
  • David Gilbert, Mena, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Stephen Hunt, Maumelle, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction.  Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Trey Weaver, Rogers, to the Auctioneer’s Licensing Board.  Term expires on April 15, 2026. Replaces Dwayne Craig.
  • Kurt Knickrehm, Little Rock, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission.  To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
  • Julie Bates, Little Rock, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission.  To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
  • Cynthia Dunlap, Hensley, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission.  To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
  • Marty Casteel, Pine Bluff, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission.  To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
  • John Martin, Crossett, to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities.  Term expires on June 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Rebecca Pieroni, Jonesboro, to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities.  Term expires on June 1, 2025. Reappointment.
  • Janette Williams-Smith, Cabot, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.  Term expires on December 1, 2027. Replaces Dorothea Mencer.
  • Maria Villagran, Lowell, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.  Term expires on December 1, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Katherine Donoven, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.  Term expires on December 1, 2026. Reappointment.
  • James Floyd, Horseshoe Bend, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Joanna Defoe, Glencoe, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2023.  Replaces William Bryant.
  • John Redwine, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024.  Replaces Marilyn Hicks.
  • Deanna Rice, Greenwood, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Leslie Nalley.
  • Bill Vines, Fort Smith, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Sherial Bradley, Royal, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2023.  Replaces Lori Benedict.
  • Vicki Pevahouse, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Margaret Wolf.
  • Phillip McBee, Pine Bluff, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
  • Cassandra Hill, Osceola, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
  • Betty Bradshaw, Pine Bluff, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
  • Anna Smith, Jonesboro, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2024.  Replaces Bruce Short.
  • Dr. Amy Leigh Overton-McCoy, Texarkana, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Syble Echols.
  • Scott Kingsborough, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on August 24, 2026. Replaces Sharyn Ahlstrom.
  • Phyllis Bell, Lincoln, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.  Term expires on August 24, 2026.  Replaces Raymond Phillips.
  • Madhav Shroff, Little Rock, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas.  Term expires on December 31, 2023.  Replaces Shelli Jordan.
  • Wayne Roth, Gamaliel, to the Baxter County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 3.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Robert Lowery.
  • Vaughn Hall, Concord, to the Cleburne County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1.  Term expires on December 31, 2022.  Replaces Roger Pearson.