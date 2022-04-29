Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments
LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:
- David Cawein, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Replaces Matthew Stone.
- Jeffrey Scott Baxter, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on January 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Mayor Gary Baxter, Mulberry, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires on January 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Seth Summerside, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. Term expires on August 15, 2024. Replaces Landon Pool.
- Charles Metz, London, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. Term expires on August 15, 2025. Replaces Robert Balloun.
- Jammy Turner, Gillett, to the Arkansas Agriculture Board. Term expires on August 15, 2025. Reappointment.
- Jeff Baskin, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Jean Campbell.
- Duane Neal, Bentonville, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Reappointment.
- James Mardis, Rogers, to the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission. Term expires on February 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Michael Lowe, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2029. Replaces David Haak.
- David Washington, Calico Rock, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
- Michael McDermott, Weiner, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Ernie Pender, Texarkana, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- David Gilbert, Mena, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Stephen Hunt, Maumelle, to the Commission on Waterwell Construction. Term expires on January 14, 2025. Reappointment.
- Trey Weaver, Rogers, to the Auctioneer’s Licensing Board. Term expires on April 15, 2026. Replaces Dwayne Craig.
- Kurt Knickrehm, Little Rock, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
- Julie Bates, Little Rock, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
- Cynthia Dunlap, Hensley, to the Public School Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
- Marty Casteel, Pine Bluff, to the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor per Act 114 of the Fiscal Session, 2022.
- John Martin, Crossett, to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities. Term expires on June 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Rebecca Pieroni, Jonesboro, to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities. Term expires on June 1, 2025. Reappointment.
- Janette Williams-Smith, Cabot, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Term expires on December 1, 2027. Replaces Dorothea Mencer.
- Maria Villagran, Lowell, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Term expires on December 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- Katherine Donoven, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Term expires on December 1, 2026. Reappointment.
- James Floyd, Horseshoe Bend, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Joanna Defoe, Glencoe, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces William Bryant.
- John Redwine, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Marilyn Hicks.
- Deanna Rice, Greenwood, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Leslie Nalley.
- Bill Vines, Fort Smith, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Sherial Bradley, Royal, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Lori Benedict.
- Vicki Pevahouse, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Margaret Wolf.
- Phillip McBee, Pine Bluff, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Reappointment.
- Cassandra Hill, Osceola, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Reappointment.
- Betty Bradshaw, Pine Bluff, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2026. Reappointment.
- Anna Smith, Jonesboro, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2024. Replaces Bruce Short.
- Dr. Amy Leigh Overton-McCoy, Texarkana, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on January 14, 2023. Replaces Syble Echols.
- Scott Kingsborough, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on August 24, 2026. Replaces Sharyn Ahlstrom.
- Phyllis Bell, Lincoln, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Term expires on August 24, 2026. Replaces Raymond Phillips.
- Madhav Shroff, Little Rock, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires on December 31, 2023. Replaces Shelli Jordan.
- Wayne Roth, Gamaliel, to the Baxter County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 3. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Robert Lowery.
- Vaughn Hall, Concord, to the Cleburne County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires on December 31, 2022. Replaces Roger Pearson.