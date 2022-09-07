Arkansas Governor Appoints Lisa Hunter, Jeff Wood

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Lisa Hunter, Jeff Wood To State Board of Education

LITTLE ROCK (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Lisa Hunter of White Hall and Jeff Wood of Little Rock to the Arkansas State Board of Education, he announced today.

“Lisa will provide excellent leadership experience to Arkansas schools and communities,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is as experienced as she is passionate and I believe she will have a meaningful impact on education within the state.”

Mrs. Hunter currently serves as executive vice president and chief data officer for Simmons Bank.

Prior to joining Simmons, Lisa started her career as an internal auditor at Premier Bank (JP Morgan Chase) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and later served as the assistant controller at Andrew Jackson Savings Bank in Tallahassee, Florida. She was part of the de novo Thomasville National Bank in Thomasville, Georgia.

Lisa and her husband Jeff have two girls, Courtney and Anna Claire.

“It is an honor to be selected, and I am very excited to serve the state of Arkansas,” Mrs. Hunter said. “I am grateful to the Governor for his confidence in me and for giving me an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of Arkansas children.”

Mrs. Hunter’s term expires on June 30, 2029. She will replace Beth Anne Rankin.

“Jeff has a dedication to education and his leadership provides him with a vision for the future of Arkansas’s students.” Governor Hutchinson said. “The time he has served the students of Arkansas has been a great benefit to our education system, and in this role, he will continue pushing for a better future for Arkansas.”

In 2016, Wood was appointed by then-Commissioner of Education Johnny Key to serve on the Community Advisory Board for the Little Rock School District during the period of time that the state was intervening in the management of the Little Rock School District. In November 2020, Wood was elected to serve on Little Rock’s first school board upon returning to local control. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and today has a law practice in Little Rock where he focuses his practice on consumer protection litigation.

“I am honored and thankful to have Governor Hutchinson’s trust to do this important work. My hope is that Improving education – and literacy, in particular – will be the highest priority of our state’s leaders,” Wood said. “While I have enjoyed serving the students and families of Little Rock with my colleagues on the Little Rock School Board, I look forward to working with my new friends on the State Board of Education to continue moving Arkansas education forward.

Mr. Wood expires on June 30, 2029. He will replace Charisse Dean.

