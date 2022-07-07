Arkansas Governor Announces Appointment of Bill Jones

Governor Announces Appointment of Bill Jones, CEO of Sissy’s Log Cabin, to Game and Fish Commission

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has appointed Bill Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sissy’s Log Cabin in Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Governor announced today.

“Everyone knows Bill Jones as an entrepreneur and a successful businessman,” Governor Hutchinson said at a news conference today at the Witt Stephens Nature Center. “But Bill is much more. He’s passionate about the outdoors. He has a long history in conservation. He wants to ensure that we care for our natural resources so that everyone can enjoy our state – hunters, anglers, and people who simply appreciate the beauty of Arkansas. He is a father and grandfather who hopes his grandchildren love the outdoors as much as he does.”

Mr. Jones is a native Arkansan whose family settled in Arkansas in 1793. He is vice-chair of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation and past president of the Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He has served as a member of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center board and as a Baptist Health Foundation trustee. He also has worked with the Arkansas Arts and Science Center; the Pine Bluff United Way; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and the Women and Children First Shelter.

“I’m an avid hunter, and through the years, I have learned valuable life lessons as I called ducks in the middle of a flooded rice field or scouted spring turkeys in dense cover. The beauty and fragility of Arkansas evokes reverence for our natural resources,” Mr. Jones said. “I’m humbled by the chance to join the other commissioners to conserve the natural beauty of our state and to promote the full enjoyment of it. Arkansas is written into my family’s legacy, and our care for the resources God has given us is part of that legacy. Arkansas is a jewel of rare price, and I am gratified for the opportunity to serve as one of the stewards of this gem.”

Mr. Jones’ term expires July 1, 2029. He is replacing Commissioner Bennie Westphal.