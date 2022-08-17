Arizona WIFAB Applications Open

Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board Applications Open

PHOENIX (STL.News) The Governor’s Office and leadership of the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board, which was established this year with the passage of monumental water legislation.

“This year we took a bold step to position our state for future success,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Our water plan is crucial for our state’s growth. We have an important responsibility to see it through. It will take the right team. We want to represent every corner of our state with diverse perspectives and experiences. We’re bringing everyone to the table to find the highest quality water and financial experts.”

The President of the Arizona Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Minority Leader, the House Minority Leader, and the Governor are accepting initial applications from residents in all of Arizona’s 15 counties until September 15. At the end of the application period, legislative leaders and the governor will review application materials, and appoint their respective members in the order required.

“This session, we delivered for Arizonans,” said House Speaker Rusty Bowers. “Now, we need to see it through. With an enhanced water-securing body filled with top-of-their-field experts we’ll support our state’s future. Collaboration is key and we’re sure to find new tools and resources to secure our water future.”

“It’s been a group effort to address Arizona’s water shortage,” said Senate President Karen Fann. “The Senate members look forward to working together to ensure we have the best of the best at the center of our mission to secure our state’s water future. We’re committed to seeing this historic plan through.”

“We’re committed to working quickly and efficiently to have the best water and financial experts on the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board,” said Leader Rebecca Rios. “Together, we’ll build on our state’s strengths in water conservation and protect our future.”

“As Arizona learns to live with less water, WIFA will be a key tool for water conservation, storage, and augmentation,” said Leader Reginald Bolding. “The new WIFA Board should represent all the expertise and diversity that Arizona has to offer. We have created a centralized spot for applicants who wish to serve on WIFA’s Board and hope that qualified individuals across this state will apply.”

Applicants must have resided in the state for at least two years, as well as substantial knowledge of and experience with water or finance, including public finance, among other qualifications. All applicants must submit a set of fingerprints for the purpose of obtaining a state and federal criminal background check.

Read more related Arizona: