Arizona: Tucson Air Branch Crew Conducts Remote Hoist Rescue

Tucson, AZ (STL.News) A U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew conducted a rescue in a remote mountainous area this week.

An AMO aircrew received notification, Sept. 20, of an alien in distress who was receiving treatment by Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue personnel in the foothills of the Baboquivari Mountains. The man suffered from severe dehydration. The four-person crew, including an AMO EMT, conducted a 70-foot hoist of the alien in distress and transported him to a waiting ambulance.

“Our crews perform high-risk missions that save lives in the unforgiving terrain and extreme heat on the southwest border. We train to perform these missions to respond to these types of life-threatening scenarios,” said Michael Montgomery, director, Air and Marine Operations at the Tucson Air Branch. “The agents continue to execute rescue missions despite risks to personal safety presented by terrain, weather, and potential illness carried by those they aim to save.”

Air and Marine Operations safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the Nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.