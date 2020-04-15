Arizona To Light Capitol Blue To Honor Health Care Workers, First Responders

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey today announced buildings and structures around the state will be lit blue as a symbol of support for Arizona’s frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling COVID-19. As part of the campaign, buildings like the Arizona Capitol, executive tower, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, cities of Phoenix, Tempe and Tucson, State Farm at Tempe Town Lake and more will be lit blue, along with the hashtag #LightAZBlue.

“Arizona is immensely grateful to our frontline medical workers and all the men and women who have stepped up to keep others safe and healthy,” said Governor Ducey. “They are heroes. Their efforts are saving lives, and Arizona salutes their service during this critical time.”

Arizona has taken action to support frontline medical professionals and first responders as they serve members of the community infected by COVID-19, including:

Partnering with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman to launch Arizona Enrichment Centers to offer childcare for the children of first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.

Issuing an Executive Order to help boost medical staffing levels and provide certainty and liability protections to health care professionals serving on the front lines.

Announcing a partnership between the state of Arizona and the University of Arizona to provide antibody tests for 250,000 health care professionals and first responders who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

