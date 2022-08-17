Arizona: The Most Expansive School Choice Initiative

Governor Ducey, Parents, Kids Celebrate The Most Expansive School Choice Initiative In The Nation

PHOENIX (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today joined families, educators and community leaders to celebrate Arizona’s successful effort to ensure every Arizona student can attend any school of their choosing.

“Arizona is now the gold standard for educational freedom in America,” said Governor Ducey. “Our kids will no longer be stuck in under-performing schools. We’re unlocking their educational potential and advancing a bold new era of learning opportunities. Parents and teachers know there is no one-size-fits-all model to education. Kids and families should be able to access the school or learning program that best fits their unique needs — regardless of income or where they live. In Arizona, we’re making sure they have that choice.”

The governor spoke today at Phoenix Christian Preparatory School alongside parents and their kids who have benefitted from Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA), as he signed a bill that opens the scholarship program to every K-12 student in Arizona.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Ben Toma, has been lauded as the most expansive school choice initiative in the nation.

