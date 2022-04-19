Arizona Selected For High-Tech Battery Manufacturing Facility

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced today that Queen Creek, Arizona, will be home to LG Energy Solution’s new state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility.

The $1.4 billion investment by the global battery producer will create thousands of new jobs and produce a cylindrical-type battery that is essential for electric vehicles. The LG facility is the first of its kind in North America.

“The historic investment from LG Energy Solution is a generational one that will support thousands of good-paying jobs in Pinal County and throughout the state,” said Governor Ducey. “Global technology leaders like LG are choosing Arizona because of our world-class business environment, advanced workforce, unbeatable quality of life, and culture of innovation – one that’s delivering unparalleled opportunity for current and future generations. My thanks to CEO Youngsoo Kwon and the entire team at LG Energy Solution, as well as to Sandra Watson and all the partners on this project including Pinal County, Queen Creek, SRP, Mesa Gas and Central Arizona College. This announcement proves once again that Arizona means technology and we’re only just getting started.”

Construction starts this summer and production commences in 2024.

“With LG Energy Solution’s announcement, Arizona has cemented our reputation as the world’s production capital for cutting-edge battery technology,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “This high-tech facility further anchors Arizona as a hub for electric vehicles and sustainable technologies, bolstering our already robust EV supply chain. We are incredibly grateful to LG Energy Solution for investing in Arizona and to the many partners who helped land this transformational facility in our state.”

Last month, CEO of LG Energy Solution Youngsoo Kwon affirmed the positive effects this facility will have.

“With the establishment of our new Arizona plant, LG Energy Solution aims to deliver unparalleled consumer value in the rapidly growing cylindrical battery market,” Kwon said.

The facility will feature a cutting-edge smart factory system including remote support, manufacturing intelligence, logistics automation and more. The one-of-a-kind technology, along with the company’s expertise in the mass production of batteries, allows LG Energy Solution to meet consumer demands in a stable manner and secure the company’s leadership in the North American battery market.

“The addition of LG Energy Solution’s high-tech battery manufacturing facility to Queen Creek is a massive investment that solidifies the market’s position as a hub for battery technology and energy storage and is significant for Greater Phoenix as it continues to attract global leaders in emerging industries,” said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “With ASU and the region’s universities leading the way in workforce development, Greater Phoenix has the infrastructure and graduate pipeline to feed directly into this facility and the ecosystem surrounding it, which is creating thousands of quality high-paying jobs.”

Cylindrical batteries offer high-density, compact energy storage ideal for applications like electric vehicles. The state-of-the-art Arizona facility aims to establish LG Energy Solution’s presence in North America’s cylindrical battery market while providing opportunity for further expansion.

“We’re really excited that global powerhouse, LG Energy Solution has chosen Pinal County [for its new facility],” said Jeffrey McClure, Chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. “Their investment in our great county is fantastic news for our workforce – too many of our residents currently travel out of the County to work, but LG Energy Solution’s arrival will create high-paying jobs and training opportunities at their doorstep, providing our communities a true life balance of live, work, and play.”

High-tech manufacturing, including semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries, is flourishing in Arizona, supporting the addition of thousands of new jobs through direct production and supply chain operations in recent years.

The state has seen recent multi-billion-dollar investments from global technology leaders such as Intel and TSMC while EV makers such as Lucid, Nikola, and ElectraMeccanica have production operations in the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome LG Energy Solution to Queen Creek,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “The announcement of LG Energy Solution is the culmination of years of strategic planning. It will bring thousands of local jobs to our highly skilled workforce – enhancing the quality of life our residents experience, additional infrastructure and major capital investment. This isn’t just a win for Queen Creek, it will positively impact our region. Advanced manufacturing is a targeted sector and will be located adjacent to State Route 24. The area is planned for mixed use and will further the employment opportunities for Queen Creek, Pinal County, the greater East Valley and the state.”