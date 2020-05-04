Arizona Recognizes May As Foster Care Awareness Month

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey declared May 2020 Foster Care Awareness Month to recognize the importance of ensuring Arizona kids of all ages have the opportunity to grow up with a family that will nurture and guide them. Foster families, advocates, teachers and many individuals and organizations throughout the state are committed to serving Arizona’s foster kids.

“All Arizona kids deserve to live in a safe, supportive and loving home,” said Governor Ducey. “This Foster Care Awareness Month—and every month of the year—Arizona families and organizations step up to help kids in need and ensure they have a nurturing environment that will set them up for a fulfilling future. I encourage all Arizonans to take time to reflect on the ways we can do something positive and support those in out-of-home-care. My thanks to the foster families, caseworkers, volunteers, faith-based leaders and everyone working to serve Arizona’s youth.”

The Arizona Department of Child Safety provides support for foster families, guidance for caregivers, information on virtual visitation and other resources during the COVID-19 health emergency.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE