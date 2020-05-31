Arizona News: Emergency Declaration, Curfew Beginning Tonight

Declaration Also Authorizes An Expanded National Guard Mobilization

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today issued a statewide Declaration of Emergency, including putting in place a curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight. The curfew is in effect from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. and shall expire on Monday, June 8, at 5:00 a.m. unless further extended.

“At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency and curfew starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week,” said Governor Ducey. “This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest. Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state. Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can.”

NOTE: this does NOT include the Declaration of Emergency.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE WITH DECLARATION