Arizona Leads In Employment And Wages Growth

(STL.News) – Arizona ranked third in the nation for year-over-year employment percent gain and fourth for average weekly wage growth between 2018 and 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Arizona continues to lead the nation in fostering opportunities; the state is projected to add more than 159,000 jobs over the next two years and exports reached a record high last year.

“With employment and wages growing in Arizona, we have worked hard to ensure Arizona is a place of opportunity for all.” said Governor Ducey. “From our economic momentum to tax friendliness, progress eliminating red tape and legislation recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses, the state is working to grow jobs and opportunities for all Arizonans. We will continue to focus on issues that help more Arizonans get to work.”

The data indicates that year-over-year employment in Arizona grew 2.6 percent between September 2018 and September 2019, followed by Colorado with 2.4 percent and North Carolina with 2.2 percent. Arizona’s average weekly wages grew 4.5 percent—an increase of $44—between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019, followed by Washington with 4.3 percent. Inflation during that time period increased 3.4 percent, based on Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan statistical areas data.

