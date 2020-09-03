Arizona Governor’s Office Opens Arizona Game And Fish Commission Application

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) The Governor’s Office is now accepting applications for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission through Thursday, September 17. The Commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation.

Residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yuma Counties are eligible to apply. The commission is structured to ensure representation from a variety of counties, and therefore residents of Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai, or Santa Cruz counties are ineligible for this vacancy.

Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered.

If you are interested in applying or want to learn more, please click HERE.

For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, please click HERE. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449.