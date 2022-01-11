Arizona Governor To Waive Tuition For Veterans’ Spouses

2022 State Of The State: Governor Ducey Plans To Waive Higher Education Tuition For Veterans’ Spouses

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey announced a proposal to waive higher education tuition for the spouses of veterans, expanding Arizona’s commitment to supporting the men and women who served our nation and their families.

In his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor Ducey said:

“Under the GI bill, [veterans] also get to attend our in-state universities and community colleges free of charge. After all, they’ve already given so much. But how about their spouses? These dedicated husbands and wives have served and sacrificed as well. So this session, let’s launch a program to waive their tuition too.”

Currently, veterans must meet certain eligibility requirements to receive the higher education tuition waiver program benefits. These criteria would apply to spouses under the newly proposed program as well. The requirements include:

An honorable discharge or other proof of honorable termination of service of a veteran in the armed forces; and

The veteran and spouse must meet the in-state student status requirements as outlined in A.R.S. 15-1802

There are a variety of benefits available in Arizona to assist law enforcement, military service members, veterans and their families with pursuing secondary education. However, in some cases, spouses currently do not qualify for a tuition waiver or reimbursement.

“Education and employment can be major barriers when it comes to stabilizing veteran families,” said Col. Wanda Wright, director of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services. “As spouses are the backbone of the veteran family, the in-state tuition waiver is one step in ensuring that we are responsive to the holistic needs of Arizona’s veteran community.”