Arizona Governor To Support Coconino County

Governor Ducey, Local Leaders Continue Work To Support Coconino County

Governor Requests FEMA For Additional Assistance In Gila Bend

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey, state agencies and local leaders in Coconino County are working together to address the significant damage caused by post-wildfire flooding that has devastated the area.

“Extreme weather has taken a severe toll on many areas of Arizona so far this year, especially Coconino County,” said Governor Ducey. “Communities in the Flagstaff area have been hit hard by post-wildfire flooding, and Arizonans have truly come together to overcome the many hardships brought about by these emergencies.”

The Governor on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency as a result of the 200-year rainfall event that occurred on August 17. He previously issued a Declaration of Emergency on July 16, after heavy rain caused major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods and private property.

“The storm that hit Flagstaff and Coconino County in July was big,” said Allen Clark, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management. “The storm that hit them this month was even bigger.”

The Declarations of Emergency make state funding available for response efforts and directs that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to oversee the deployment of state and other assets. Separate declarations are necessary to meet state reimbursement requirements.

Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Department of Transportation, and Department of Public Safety have recently taken action to:

Work with Flagstaff and Coconino County to validate local damage assessments for homes and businesses to determine if thresholds are met for a Small Business Administration (SBA) Physical Disaster Declaration request (low-interest loans).

Maintain traffic control, with alternating traffic through the area until repairs could be completed for the erosion that occurred adjacent to damaged highways.

Assist in closing B40/Historic Route 66 between Fanning Drive and Ponderosa Parkway in Coconino County due to high flood waters and debris on the highway. After the water receded, ADOT personnel cleaned the mud and debris from the roadway in this area to restore traffic flow.

“The state’s job is far from over,” Governor Ducey said. “We will continue to work closely with local leaders, community members, businesses, emergency response personnel, first responders and volunteers to ensure those affected have the support and resources they need to recover and move forward.”

On August 17, the National Weather Service reported that up to 3.3 inches of rain fell on the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas in Coconino County. Severe post-fire floods have impacted local communities causing damage to private property, public buildings and infrastructure, and roadway and drainage system damages.

Governor Ducey on July 16 issued a Declaration of Emergency for Coconino County after heavy flooding occurred on July 13-16. On the weekend of July 22-24 Coconino County and the city of Flagstaff again saw significant flooding from heavy rains impacting much of the same neighborhoods and communities.

Additional Actions

Governor Ducey also requested additional resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with cleanup efforts in Gila Bend following the Governor’s visit to the town.

The Governor’s action to provide additional support in Northern Arizona and the Town of Gila Bend follows his recent visit to Gila Bend to assess damage from aggressive storming and flooding that caused two fatalities and damaged hundreds of homes.

Multiple resources have been made available for anyone to provide assistance to the people of Gila Bend. See a list of resources HERE.

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE.

View the Governor’s request to FEMA HERE.