Arizona Governor Hosts Fellow Republican Governors

Governor Ducey Hosts Fellow Republican Governors For RGA 2021 Annual Conference

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey is hosting Republican governors from around the country in Phoenix this week for the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference.

“I’m honored to host my fellow Republican governors in our beautiful state to discuss our policy priorities for the upcoming year,” said Governor Ducey. “This conference provides an opportunity to discuss a range of issues with my colleagues from all across the country and highlight Arizona’s roaring economy, historic tax reform and efforts to secure our border. My thanks go out to the entire team at the RGA for their work to organize this event and support Republican governors in our mission to improve our states.”

The annual conference brings together more than 20 Republican governors and Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served as the 50th governor of Indiana, spoke to attendees last night.

Governor Ducey currently serves as Chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA). He was elected by his peers to serve a second term as co-Chairman with Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. He is the first governor to serve consecutive terms as Chairman since Ronald Reagan in 1968 and 1969.

As part of the conference, Governor Ducey is participating in several roundtable discussions about topics of national interest, including the ways Republican governors are responding to the border crisis and bolstering their states’ economies.