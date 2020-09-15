Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On Withdrawal Of Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today issued the following statement on the decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to withdraw the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR).

“We are very grateful to President Trump and the Administration for withdrawing MFAR,” said Governor Ducey. “The withdrawal of this proposed rule will protect our health care system, especially our rural providers. We are strong supporters of fiscal accountability and proud that AHCCCS is the gold standard for both care and cost control. This will continue to be a priority for us in the state of Arizona. We thank the Administration for listening to doctors, nurses, hospitals, and nursing homes and continuing to work with states to support our health care system, especially as we work to address COVID-19.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE