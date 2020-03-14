Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On National Emergency Declaration

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement after President Trump declared a national emergency related to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

“Arizona applauds the action taken by President Trump today. This emergency declaration will help states immensely with more resources and flexibility to combat the spread of COVID-19. We’ve heard directly from health care providers and nursing home administrators this week about the importance of this flexibility, which will provide additional tools and authorities to protect the elderly and our most vulnerable. Our top priority is public health and protecting lives, and Arizona will continue taking proactive, forward-thinking measures to limit community spread and communicate the facts as we have them.”

Earlier this week, Governor Ducey met with more than a dozen CEOs and executives of facilities that provide services to the elderly, such as nursing homes, as well as senior care advocates to discuss the latest COVID-19 guidance and hear from them.

Following those meetings and guided by input from public health officials and local health care professionals, Governor Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order to provide them with additional tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and to reduce financial burdens on Arizonans by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus.

Additional Actions Being Taken: