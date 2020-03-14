Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On National Emergency Declaration

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement after President Trump declared a national emergency related to the global COVID-19 outbreak.
“Arizona applauds the action taken by President Trump today. This emergency declaration will help states immensely with more resources and flexibility to combat the spread of COVID-19. We’ve heard directly from health care providers and nursing home administrators this week about the importance of this flexibility, which will provide additional tools and authorities to protect the elderly and our most vulnerable. Our top priority is public health and protecting lives, and Arizona will continue taking proactive, forward-thinking measures to limit community spread and communicate the facts as we have them.”
Earlier this week, Governor Ducey met with more than a dozen CEOs and executives of facilities that provide services to the elderly, such as nursing homes, as well as senior care advocates to discuss the latest COVID-19 guidance and hear from them.
Following those meetings and guided by input from public health officials and local health care professionals, Governor Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order to provide them with additional tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and to reduce financial burdens on Arizonans by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus.
Additional Actions Being Taken:
- On January 27, 2020, the state activated the Health Emergency Operations Center to track suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the local, national, and global level.
- On March 2, 2020, Arizona became one of the first states in the nation to be certified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to test for COVID-19.
- Arizona received $500,000 in federal funding to support COVID-19 Response, providing immediate access to resources for a limited number of states and local jurisdictions impacted by the outbreak.
- On March 11, 2020, Governor Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order to provide health officials and administrators with tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19 and to reduce financial burdens on Arizonans by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus (more information provided below).
- On March 11, 2020, Arizona received over $12.4 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support the public health response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Key funding priorities will include surveillance and investigation activities, laboratory testing, infection control supply procurement and distribution, and risk communication.
- On March 12, 2020, Governor Ducey signed legislation to appropriate $55 million to Arizona’s Public Health Emergency Fund to support the state’s continued efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.
- The Governor’s Office is coordinating closely with public health officials and experts on the ground, including hospitals, nursing home facilities and local health officials. Yesterday, Governor Ducey held a conference call with over 400 district, charter, and private school administrators to answer questions and offer additional guidance.
- The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is conducting regular briefings, webinars, and providing guidance to community stakeholders including, school administrators, healthcare providers, government officials, and business leaders.