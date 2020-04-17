Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On Governor Jane Dee Hull

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey today made the following statement on the passing of former Arizona Governor Jane Hull and her husband Dr. Terry Hull:

“Arizona is deeply saddened by the passing of former Governor Jane Hull.

“A former teacher, legislator, Arizona’s first woman Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary of State, and Arizona’s first woman elected governor, Governor Hull was a trailblazer and principled leader whose vision and commitment, especially to our state’s kids, will have a lasting impact.

“Governor Hull’s legacy includes bringing members of both parties together to pass Proposition 301, a generational funding source for our schools; establishing KidsCare, providing health care to tens of thousands of Arizona kids in need; and helping to launch TGen, a first-of-its-kind genomics research institute in Arizona.

“Governor Hull came to Arizona in 1962 with her husband, Dr. Terry Hull, who served as a doctor on the Navajo Nation. They were a team dedicated to each other throughout their lives.

“Through 25 years of public service, Governor Hull steered Arizona through sometimes turbulent political times, providing steady leadership and an unwavering commitment to doing what’s right and ethical. She will be remembered for her strength of conviction, grace and ability to bring people together for the long-time benefit of all Arizonans.

“Governor Hull will be greatly missed. Angela and I offer our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family and loved ones. In honor of Governor Hull’s life and legacy, I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff.”

