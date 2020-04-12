Arizona Governor Ducey Statement On Easter And Passover

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on Easter and Passover:

“This year, Easter and Passover come amid challenges and hardship for many. Family and friends are unable to gather in person. Worship services must be held virtually to protect public health. While we recognize these trials, we also rejoice in the good news of this season — a season of hope, renewal and salvation.

“Easter and Passover remind us of the power to overcome. They inspire us to keep the faith and carry on — for while we face great tests, they are no match for our power to come together and persevere. In this, we celebrate! We rejoice in the power of salvation and look forward to the promise of a better future and a time when we can be united with family and loved ones once again.

“As we take time to pause and reflect, please remember the brave women and men—and their families—serving to protect public health and safety — our military, law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals working day and night to serve others.

“I wish all Arizonans—and those celebrating around the world—a peaceful and joyous Easter and Passover weekend. God bless.”