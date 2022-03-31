Arizona Governor Ducey Signs Legislation

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation Furthering Arizona’s Position As A Leader In Election Integrity

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in Arizona’s elections, further protecting the state’s voters and strengthening election integrity.

“Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote,” Governor Ducey said in a letter explaining his support for the legislation. This bill “is a balanced approach that honors Arizona’s history of making voting accessible without sacrificing security in our elections.”

House Bill (H.B.) 2492, sponsored by Rep. Jake Hoffman, requires Federal Only Voters, who are only eligible for casting a vote in federal elections, in Arizona to provide documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC). If they do not, they will not be eligible to vote in a presidential election or by mail. County recorders must also reject state voter registration applications that do not include proof of citizenship.

“Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Arizona law prohibits non-citizens from voting for all state and local offices, and requires proof of citizenship,” Governor Ducey said in the letter. “H.B. 2492 provides clarity to Arizona law on how officials process federal form voter registration applications that lack evidence of citizenship.”

Additionally, the legislation adds relevant databases that counties must check so voter rolls are well maintained. It also ensures the Arizona Attorney General has the information needed to enforce violations of election integrity.