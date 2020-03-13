Arizona Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Expand Public Health Emergency Funds

S.B. 1051 Brings Public Health Emergency Fund To $55 Million

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed S.B. 1051, legislation introduced by Senator Kate Brophy McGee to appropriate $55 million to the Public Health Emergency Fund to support Arizona’s efforts to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

“The Arizona Department of Health Services is Arizona’s lead agency working to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “This bill helps ensure we are continuing to be proactive and ensuring our health officials have all resources necessary. My sincere thanks to Senator Brophy McGee, President Fann and Speaker Bowers for their leadership on this issue. Members of both parties put politics and partisanship aside for this unanimous vote.”

Under S.B. 1051, any unspent funds added to the Public Health Emergency Fund will revert back to the budget stabilization fund on June 30, 2021. S.B. 1051 also continues the Arizona Department of Health Services—which was set to sunset on July 1st—for 8 years until July 1, 2028.