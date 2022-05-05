Arizona Governor Ducey Recognizes State Employees

Governor Ducey Recognizes Arizona State Employees

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey expressed appreciation and gratitude for state workers on Arizona State Employee Recognition Day, thanking them for their dedication to serving the residents of one of the fastest-growing states.

“State employees have stepped up and answered the call of public service. They ensure Arizonans’ needs are met, moving with speed and nimbleness to provide resources to their neighbors in every corner of the state,” said Governor Ducey. “With a customer-driven approach, state employees deliver faster services, a more efficient government and effective results for Arizonans.”

Greater efficiencies have allowed Arizona to shrink the state workforce while serving the increasing number of families and business moving to the state. Arizona’s population has grown by nearly 3 million people since 1998, yet under Governor Ducey’s leadership Arizona has the smallest state government headcount in nearly a quarter century.

Because of the governor’s ongoing efforts to streamline state government, 15,000 employees continue to work remotely, saving the state more than $7 million.

“Our state employees’ important work provides a framework for a brighter future for all Arizonans,” the governor said. “They are making a real difference by solidifying economic opportunity, ensuring accessible health care, conserving natural resources, and protecting life and property. We value and appreciate the service of every state employee – thank you.”

Among recent state initiatives to attract the best, qualified people is the AZHiresVets! Initiative, which aims to double the state’s veteran workforce by 2025.

In honor of Arizona State Employee Recognition Day, the governor issued a proclamation, view it HERE.