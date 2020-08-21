Arizona Governor Ducey Provides COVID-19 Updates, Recognizes Arizona National Guard And DEMA

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire held a briefing at Papago Military Reservation to provide COVID-19 updates.

The Governor also toured the military reservation and thanked the State Emergency Operations Center team and Arizona National Guard members for their hard work around the clock to serve Arizona communities in need and protect the health and safety of others during the pandemic.

Supporting Arizona’s COVID-19 Response

The Arizona National Guard continues to work with communities, including families in need, tribal nations and more, across Arizona to provide resources and support during COVID-19. Since March, the Guard has completed more than 3,600 missions totaling more than 166,000 hours, including:

More than 1,700 missions supporting food banks;

More than 450 missions supporting testing sites;

And more than 700 missions providing logistical support to deploy supplies and resources, traveling more than 554,000 miles.

Additionally, the Governor last week announced Arizona has partnered with President Trump’s Administration and FEMA to extend unemployment benefits to nearly 400,000 Arizonans. Arizona was the first in the nation ready to begin paying out these benefits to recipients.