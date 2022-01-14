Arizona Governor Ducey On Supreme Court OSHA Decision

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey released a statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard, which would have placed overreaching mandates on employers.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a win for hardworking employees, and will ensure they don’t needlessly lose their jobs due to the heavy hand of government. Employers in Arizona and throughout the nation have been operating their businesses since March of 2020 and throughout the pandemic. They were innovative and, without government direction, implemented precautions to take care of their workers. But, President Biden thought he knew better and instead used a federal agency to implement unlawful regulations that actually regulate employee conduct rather than workplaces.

“In Arizona, we’ve said from the start that the federal government’s attempt to force private employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees is a dangerous display of federal overreach. The purpose of OSHA is to ensure the workplace is a safe and healthy environment for workers — not to put private businesses in a position where they must force their valued employees to give up their individual liberties.

“We continue to encourage all Arizonans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s safe, effective and free, and has been granted full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, it isn’t mandatory and an administrative agency should not be permitted to exceed their authority even in a public health emergency.”