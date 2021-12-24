Arizona Governor Ducey Christmas Message

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in celebration of Christmas:

“As we gather with our friends and family during this special time of year, I want to extend my warmest Christmas wishes to all Arizonans.

“Christmas is a time to be with our loved ones and rejoice in the birth of our Savior — a time to reflect on our many blessings and Christ’s eternal message of love and hope.

“Christ taught us the value of humbly serving others. Mindful of His example, we’re especially thankful for all those who make sacrifices to serve and protect Arizonans. In every corner of our state — in hospitals, schools, food banks, homeless shelters, veterans centers and countless other places — we can find dedicated volunteers who are the living embodiment of Christ’s teachings. Arizona thanks you for your service.

“Our deepest gratitude also goes to our heroic law enforcement members, men and women of the armed forces, first responders and correctional officers. We are grateful for the medical workers who are committed to helping us stay healthy, and for the educators who we’ve entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the next generation of Arizonans. Your service to the people of our state is an inspiration.

“May the spirit of the season bring optimism and hope to each and every Arizonan. From my family to yours, we wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.”