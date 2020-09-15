Arizona Governor Ducey Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey declared September 15 through October 15, 2020 Hispanic Heritage Month in Arizona to celebrate Hispanic culture throughout Arizona and recognize the many ways Arizonans of Hispanic descent enrich our state.

“This Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate the countless ways the Hispanic community has enriched the culture of our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Today, Arizona is home to more than 2.2 million people of Hispanic descent and growing. They serve in elected office, teach in our classrooms, start businesses, pioneer scientific breakthroughs, answer the call of duty, lead faith congregations and so much more. Arizona would not be the vibrant and dynamic state, full of opportunity, that it is today without our Hispanic community, and we are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.”

View the proclamation HERE.

