Arizona Governor Ducey Announces Latest COVID-19 Actions

PHOENIX⁠, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced additional mitigation strategies to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona.

“We remain focused in the state of Arizona on proactively limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “These latest actions are based on the facts and on data, and come after careful consultation with public health experts from every county in Arizona, our hospitals, local elected officials, and private sector partners. They reflect guidance from the CDC and the latest recommendations from our Department of Health Services, while going even further to bolster our efforts with additional manpower and resources. This is an all-in effort. We are determined to take all necessary precautions to address this outbreak and will continue to act with urgency to protect public health.”

These executive actions include:

Ensuring food access

Governor Ducey is activating the National Guard to assist grocery stores and food banks with re-stocking shelves in the face of heightened demand.

Arizona grocery stores are facing unprecedented demand, and this assistance will help ensure the continuation of food supply.

Food banks are also struggling with adequate volunteer levels to serve those in need.

Increasing hospital capacity

An Executive Order that halts all elective surgeries in the state of Arizona to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services.

This will help keep critical personal protective equipment (PPE) available for the fight against COVID-19.

Updated guidance and flexibility for restaurants, bars and other businesses:

An Executive Order that requires restaurants in Arizona counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to provide dine-out options only, and that all bars in those counties close. This also applies to movie theaters and gyms.

This builds on the previous guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to ensure one consistent policy across jurisdictions. It is effective close of business Friday, March 20.

To assist in mitigating the financial consequences of restaurant closures, the Executive Order also allows restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food.

Additionally, the Governor’s directive allows manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to buy back unopened products from restaurants, bars and clubs.

Waiving ADOT requirements for seniors and commercial drivers:

An Executive Order to delay expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses ensuring residents over the age of 65 do not need to visit Motor Vehicle Division offices to renew their driver licenses during the public health emergency.

This protects seniors and vulnerable Arizonans from community spread and supports efforts to social distance.

The policy applies to commercial vehicle drivers — ensuring that drivers stay on the road not in-line at MVDs.

Actions Arizona Has Taken To Date: