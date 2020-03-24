<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arizona Governor Ducey Announces Arizona Together Initiative, Linking Arizonans To Resources During COVID-19 Outbreak

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today launched the Arizona Together initiative to support Arizonans during the COVID-19 outbreak, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities. A website, ArizonaTogether.org, serves as the centralized location for Arizonans to find help or provide support.

“As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, access to resources that can help support families and businesses in this time of need is critical,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re calling on Arizonans to be informed, get engaged, and support organizations doing important work to keep our communities safe and healthy. Arizona will get through this together.”

The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, established by Governor Ducey as part of the initiative, will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. Initially, the fund will focus on the following immediate needs:

Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

Supporting non-profit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities and other services.

Expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.

Michael J. Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals, has stepped forward to provide a generous founding contribution to the fund of $1 million.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact,” said Cardinals Chairman and President Michael Bidwill. “We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able. As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”

The Arizona Together initiative brings together the growing list of resources and information being offered by state agencies and community partners. Individuals who register to volunteer through the ArizonaTogether.org website will be connected with organizations across the state seeking community assistance.

“We continue to see a need for donations and volunteers to help Arizona beat this pandemic,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Our food banks, hospitals, youth centers, and nonprofits serving the community all need support. We’re calling on Arizonans to come together and help where they can, while continuing to follow safe practices and the guidance of public health.”