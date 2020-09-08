Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Week

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing this week, September 6 – 12, 2020, Suicide Prevention Awareness Week in Arizona to raise awareness of the issue of suicide and highlight services available for those in need.

“Arizona is committed to combating suicide and improving access to mental health services,” said Governor Ducey. “Too many families and communities have suffered the unbearable pain of losing a loved one to suicide. Arizona is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Week to highlight the programs and services available throughout the state that help save lives and support people, families and communities.”

The Governor today also issued a proclamation supporting the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide, a plan to empower veterans and end suicide through suicide prevention efforts, prioritized research activities, and collaboration across public and private sectors.

View the Suicide Prevention Awareness Week proclamation HERE.

