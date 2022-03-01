Arizona Governor Celebrates Women’s History Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed March 2022 as Women’s History Month, kicking off a celebration of pioneering women who broke down barriers and made significant contributions to our state and nation.

“Arizona is proud to celebrate the women who challenged the status quo,” Governor Ducey said. “This March, and every day, we recognize the women who fought for their voices to be heard, who blazed a new trail and showed the ultimate determination for equality. These leaders paved the way so that many generations of women could follow their path. Let’s be inspired by the grit, perseverance and integrity of the women who helped shape our great state.”

Women’s History Month was established in 1987, and has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1995. Governor Ducey has issued a Women’s History Month proclamation every year since 2016.

Text of the proclamation can be viewed below.

WHEREAS, women in Arizona’s history have transformed the state and entire nation through leadership in a wide range of fields including elected and appointed public service, military service, public safety, entrepreneurship, business, education, medicine, the arts, philanthropy, and charitable service; and

WHEREAS, the first woman United States Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor; first woman state Chief Justice in United States history, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorna Lockwood; one of the first women in the United States elected to a state legislature, Representative Rachel Emma Allen Berry are from Arizona; and

WHEREAS, Arizona inaugurated five female statewide officeholders—Governor, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Treasurer, and Attorney General—in 1999, the first time women held all statewide elected offices in United States history; and

WHEREAS, Arizona became the tenth state to grant women full voting rights in 1912, nearly eight years before the United States Congress ratified the 19th Amendment and granted women the right to vote nationally; and

WHEREAS, Arizona celebrates the women whose tenacity, courage and grit contributed to the development and continued growth throughout Arizona communities; and

WHEREAS, women working in the health care and medical industries throughout Arizona have made history during the pandemic, including those who have dedicated time, energy and resources to vaccinating Arizonans and saving lives; and

WHEREAS, 39 women are currently serving in the Arizona State Legislature; and

WHEREAS, women from across the United States have contributed to the achievements, prosperity and continued growth of our nation and these examples of leadership and determination should be honored and recognized; and

WHEREAS, Congress passed legislation in 1981 which authorized and requested the President to proclaim the week beginning March 7, 1982 as “Women’s History Week”; and

WHEREAS, in 1987, Congress passed a law which designated the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month”; and

WHEREAS, every president since 1995 has issued annual proclamations designating March to be “Women’s History Month.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim March 2022 as

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

