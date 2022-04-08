Arizona Governor Announced Appointments

Governor Ducey Appoints Board Members To State Board For Charter Schools

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey appointed five new members to the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools.

“The members of the State Board for Charter Schools work hard to make sure Arizona students have access to quality education choices,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful for the time and effort they put in to serve Arizonans, and I’m proud to appoint new members that will continue that great work.”

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools sponsors and regulates charter schools. The board oversees the academic and operational compliance of charter holders and reviews the fiscal viability of the schools. The board also continuously reviews applications for new and replication charter schools as well as renewal applications for existing schools.

The Governor appointed the following individuals to serve on the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools:

Stephanie Bahr will fill the classroom teacher position on the board. She teaches sixth grade United States history at Chandler Preparatory Academy and has been a teacher since 2015. Stephanie previously worked as a constituent services specialist at the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools.

Jessica Montierth will fill the charter operator position on the board. She is the Principal and Director of Exceptional Student Services at Presidio School in Tucson. A National Blue Ribbon school of Excellence, Presidio has achieved high academic results including earning the letter grade of “A” from the State several years in a row. Jessica has been an educator since 2004.

Carlos Ruiz will serve as a public member on the board. He is a long-time business and community leader and is active in local boards and chambers of commerce. Carlos is the CEO and Founder of HT Metals in Tucson, and was previously the governing board president of the Tanque Verde Unified School District Governing Board.

Eli Chmouni will serve as a public member on the board. He is a former Arizona State University faculty member and taught engineering and entrepreneurship. Eli is currently the Founder and CEO of Neon, a digital signage software and marketing company, and is a leader in the Phoenix startup community. He has mentored more than 500 startups and founders on ideation, branding, customer profiles and scaling.

Christina Foster, who works as a human resource professional, will serve as a public member on the board. She is also the Education Team Coordinator for the Black Mothers Forum and served on the A For Arizona Expansion & Innovation Fund Transportation Vetting Committee.

Mary Ellen Lee, who has served on the board in the classroom teacher position for five years, is moving to a public member position.

Last month, Governor Ducey selected two community leaders to join the Arizona Board of Regents and seven education leaders to join the State Board of Education. Details can be found here.