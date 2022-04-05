Arizona Governor – $1.27 Million For Humane Society

Governor Ducey Visits Arizona Humane Society, Announces $1.27 Million

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey today announced $1.27 million for the Arizona Humane Society to protect pets when owners are facing instability and during natural disasters, and to connect at-risk youth with educational programs involving animals.

The Governor announced the funding during a tour of the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus in Phoenix.

“The Arizona Humane Society has helped get many animals into safe, loving homes,” said Governor Ducey. “Last year when many Arizona communities and families experienced devastation from wildfires and flooding, the Humane Society acted quickly to protect pets and provide shelter. I’m grateful to the team at the Humane Society for their hard work and dedication to supporting our communities and protecting pets.”

Today’s funding supports Humane Society programs that provide foster care services for pets whose owners are facing instability or emergency situations, set up temporary shelters for pets during natural disasters, and engage youth in need with activities that help them grow.

Specifically, the Governor invested: