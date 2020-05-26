Arizona Gov. Ducey Statement On Sine Die

(STL.News) – Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on Sine Die:

“I thank the Legislature for coming together this session in the face of a global pandemic and major economic challenges. When the session began in January, none of us could have anticipated what was ahead. But Arizona once again demonstrated what’s possible when we put partisan differences and personal agendas aside. Republicans and Democrats were able to join together in March to approve a budget and provide emergency dollars to properly manage the public health needs of our state. I look forward to continuing to work together in this spirit to address Arizona’s economic and budgetary needs, while protecting public health and all of our state’s citizens.”

