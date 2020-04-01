Arizona Gov. Ducey Requests Major Disaster Declaration for Additional Support

Governor Ducey Requests Major Disaster Declaration for Additional Support in COVID-19 Response

(STL.News) – In a letter to President Trump, Governor Doug Ducey today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government – a procedural step to pull down necessary federal assets and resources to assist Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Upon approval, the disaster declaration will provide access to expanded mental health care, supplement the efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make available legal assistance to low-income Arizonans, expand food assistance and other services to low-income households impacted by COVID-19 and more.

“Arizonans have shown great resilience while coming together to support one another during this health emergency,” said Governor Ducey. “This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response.”

If approved, the declaration will provide assistance to the following programs in Arizona:

Crisis Counseling Program;

Disaster Case Management;

Disaster Unemployment Assistance;

Disaster Legal Services;

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;

And any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs

