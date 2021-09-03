Arizona: Game & Fish Commission Applications Are Open

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) The Governor’s Office is now accepting applications from residents in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties who are interested in serving on the state’s Game and Fish Commission.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for the conservation and protection of more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona. The Department is also responsible for efforts that range from wildlife habitat improvement projects to mentored hunt camps, family campouts, fishing clinics, and other activities designed to get people involved with the outdoor recreational activities that Arizona has to offer.

The Game and Fish Commission establishes policy for the management, preservation and harvest of wildlife, and makes rules and regulations for managing, conserving and protecting wildlife and fisheries resources, as well as for safe and regulated watercraft and off-highway vehicle operations, serving in an advisory role to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Because the commission is structured to ensure representation from across Arizona, the current opening needs to be filled by a resident of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal or Yuma counties. Applicants may be of any political party affiliation or independent, but must not have changed party registration within the past two years in order to be eligible.

Applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona’s diverse wildlife are encouraged to apply by 5 p.m. Thursday, September 16.

Individuals interested in applying or learning more can click HERE.