Arizona AG – Nieblas-Beltran Indicted of Drug Trafficking

Indicted Man Accused of Being Part of Drug Trafficking Organization

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that Luis Ronaldo Nieblas-Beltran has been indicted on one count Conspiracy, one count Illegally Conducting an enterprise, one count Sale Or Transportation For Sale Of A Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl to wit: powder) In An Amount Over The Statutory Threshold, one count of Possession Of A Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl to wit: Pills) For Sale In An Amount Over The Statutory Threshold, one count Possession Of A Narcotic Drug (Fentanyl to wit: Powder) For Sale In An Amount Over The Statutory Threshold, one count Possession Of A Narcotic Drug (Heroin) For Sale In An Amount Over The Statutory Threshold, one count Possession Of A Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine) For Sale. According to the indictment, Nieblas-Beltran is accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization.

It is alleged that on November 19, 2021, investigators learned that Nieblas-Beltran provided another individual with a large quantity of fentanyl powder. Investigators contacted that individual and recovered approximately 10 kilograms of fentanyl powder.

It is alleged that on March 10, 2022, investigators learned that Nieblas-Beltran was preparing to deliver a large quantity of fentanyl. Investigators responded to a location where Nieblas-Beltran stored illegal drugs and the State alleges that investigators recovered approximately 20 kilograms of fentanyl powder, approximately 74,000 fentanyl pills, 6.5 pounds of heroin, and 84 pounds of methamphetamine. The State further alleges that the total estimated value of the recovered drugs is $1,256,500.

The charges are based upon an investigation conducted by the Phoenix Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tempe Police Department, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nichole J. Galusha-Troicke.

All Defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Copy of indictment.