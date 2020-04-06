Arizona AG Brnovich Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter to Phoenix

AG Brnovich Issues Cease-And-Desist Letter to Phoenix Dispensary Over COVID-19 Tincture Advertising

(STL.News) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a cease-and-desist notice laFst Friday to Phoenix-based YiLo Superstore Dispensary to stop YiLo from advertising products as a treatment or cure for COVID-19. According to information received by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), text messages have been circulating offering for sale a “Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture,” in connection with YiLo. There is currently no Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to immunize against, prevent, or cure COVID-19.

YiLo also maintained a webpage giving consumers instructions on how to use this “Coronav Tincture” if consumers “come down with a life threatening virus.” The webpage stated that “if you have [the coronavirus], it is suggested trying” YiLo’s product. The webpage was previously located at https://www.yilo.com/coronav. Since the AGO notified YiLo of the cease and desist on Friday, the webpage has been taken down.

