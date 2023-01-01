Arionum (ARO) Rises 855.07%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Arionum (ARO) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has gained 855.07% to $0.0001146598829.

InvestorsObserver is giving Arionum a 95 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Arionum!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Arionum a high volatility rank of 95, placing it in the top 5% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

ARO’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Arionum price is trading above resistance. With support set at $-0.0000223192313352924 and resistance near $0.0000806034455525364. This positions Arionum out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

