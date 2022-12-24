Politics

Are you in business?, Rishi Sunak asks homeless man during shelter visit

December 24, 2022
Hattie Francis

The prime minister has been criticised by some Labour MPs after he was filmed asking a homeless man if he worked in business. Rishi Sunak was serving breakfast at a shelter in London when the man, named Dean, asked him if he was “sorting the economy out”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it “excruciating”.Later in the video, filmed yesterday, Dean goes on to tell Mr Sunak that he “wouldn’t mind” a job in finance, but he would like to get through Christmas first.