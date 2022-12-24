Are you in business?, Rishi Sunak asks homeless man during shelter visit

The prime minister has been criticised by some Labour MPs after he was filmed asking a homeless man if he worked in business. Rishi Sunak was serving breakfast at a shelter in London when the man, named Dean, asked him if he was “sorting the economy out”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, calling it “excruciating”.Later in the video, filmed yesterday, Dean goes on to tell Mr Sunak that he “wouldn’t mind” a job in finance, but he would like to get through Christmas first.