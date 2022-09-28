Are we nearly there yet, Jerome?

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday

The resilient US economy

The overwhelmingly important question facing investors is when the Federal Reserve and chair Jerome Powell will stop raising interest rates. The answer lies in the US labour market. A move up in unemployment or a move down in wage growth would strongly suggest inflation is poised to fall. Employment is a lagging indicator, though. It won’t ease off until economic activity does.

So, is the US economy slowing? It is clear that financial conditions are much tighter. The strong dollar, doubling mortgage rates, falling stock prices and higher real interest rates all testify to this. Outside of highly rate-sensitive areas such as housing, however, activity is slowing only gently.

Start with our favourite bird’s-eye barometer, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast. Their running estimate of third-quarter growth took a big step down earlier this month on slightly weaker retail sales and industrial production data:

A wider look at the data makes this seem like a blip, though. The production side of the economy hasn’t looked half-bad, even after adjusting for producer-side inflation. New orders for non-defence capital goods, a leading indicator for capex, are rising in nominal terms; the latest data point for August, released yesterday, showed 1.3 per cent monthly growth. For the last several months, high producer inflation swamped steady nominal growth, but that has flipped around, thanks to lower energy prices and slacker supply chains. Real industrial production fell a smidgen last month, but from an all-time high. The Fed’s regional manufacturing surveys are showing cooling activity, but the bottom hasn’t fallen out (chart from Yardeni Research):

Production is hanging in there in part because demand is. Consumption isn’t shooting up as it once was, but it isn’t falling, either. Consumers are putting higher wages and leftover pandemic savings to work. Note the gentle but unceasing uptrend in real personal consumption spending (dark blue line):

Consumers have not put away their credit cards. Card loans continue to grow above the pre-pandemic trend:

Some weakness is emerging at the margin. Notably, the poorest

(and often youngest) consumers — who also have the strongest tendency to spend extra income — are out of cash. They are falling behind on loan payments and delinquency rates are rising. That is surely dragging down consumption. The trouble could spread. This Moody’s chart, of spare cash by income quintile, shows the trend using Fed data:

One area where financial conditions will soon have some effect on real activity is housing. The decline in new housing permits shows that before long, significantly fewer people will be banging nails for a living (for another indication of this, look at lumber prices):

That these signs of weakness at the margin are, well, marginal is evident in the stubborn tightness of the labour market. Here is annualised rate of wage growth:

Note also that initial jobless claims have been falling since July. Not one labour market indicator we could find shows anything but tightness, often well above historical averages.

The picture from these and other indicators is pretty consistent. The impact of the dramatically tighter Fed policy has been felt only lightly by most of the US economy, and a persistently tight labour market is the perfectly logical result. To date, the Fed has made only very modest progress in getting demand back under supply.

This should not be a surprise. A 2013 meta-analysis rounding up 67 studies of central bank tightening cycles found that the maximum decrease in prices occurred, on average, 29 months after tightening began — and even longer, on average, in developed economies such as the US. This could take a while.

One optimistic note, pointed out by Don Rissmiller of Strategas. Financial markets are not waiting for the apogee of the tightening cycle — the moment when policy has its maximum impact on prices or employment. What they are waiting for is the moment when the Fed can pause rate increases and see what happens. Remember the Sahm rule: just a 0.5 percentage point annual increase in unemployment, relative to the low of the last 12 months, is generally enough to signal the onset of recession.

It is also possible that the global slowdown which seems to be unfolding could accelerate the US slowdown, relative to previous tightening cycles. But evidence of this is scarce as of yet.

We expressed surprise yesterday that 2023 corporate earnings estimates have not been trimmed, and we still think a recession next year should be the central forecast. But it might happen closer to Christmas 2023 than Valentine’s Day — leaving financial markets to twist in the meantime. (Armstrong & Wu)

