Are we at the fag-end of the rally in PSU banks?

‘I do not think I would be in a hurry to buy the PSU banks at these levels. Maybe they will go up for an , BoB or something like a for a slightly longer term but otherwise, from the current levels, it is very difficult to make any great returns in PSU banks,” says Dilip Bhat, Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher

Looking at the spike up in the PSB stocks and this time around, the smaller ones are going up. Is there any reason to invest in these names or do you think this is just a trading bout? After the kind of phenomenal move that we have seen in most of these PSU banking names, is there reason to believe that this could be the fag end of the rally?

You have summed it up quite well. The banks have already played their momentum to a great extent. Most of them have given phenomenal returns in the last one month or so and from here on, whether one should buy or not I am not sure. I do not think I will be in a hurry to buy these stocks at the moment. There could be further momentum that could happen in these stocks very much because banks and more so the PSU banks are going through a cycle of good credit growth, good NII growth, good NIMs and the cleanup of the balance sheet. All that is giving confidence to everyone.

I am not too sure whether the DNA of the bank gets changed at all in the longer run and that is something I have always focussed on. I do not think I would be in a hurry to buy the PSU banks at these levels. Maybe they will go up for an SBI, BoB or something like a Canara Bank for a slightly longer term but otherwise, from the current levels, it is very difficult to make any great returns in PSU banks. Maybe it is a little more risky from current levels than earlier.

What is your take on ? What should an investor do in stocks like this? It is trading at that Rs 540 mark. Assuming it is an open offer buyback at a premium of around 10-20%, should one look at selling or own it for the long haul?

We have seen a very healthy correction and if the company is going in for a buyback it throws up quite a few interesting questions. They will be making losses and so they will always require capital to fund their future activities and against this background, they are going in for a buyback and that shows they possibly are confident that the future turnaround and it is going to happen in a much shorter time and in a much faster way is what I would interpret this entire activity.

Having said this, I am not really a great fan of this particular stock at the moment. My suggestion would be that there are better stocks to play around with may be from the current levels. Still they will give a reasonably good return but I would not be in a hurry to hold the stock. Rather I would sell it off. If there is some premium which is available not because it does not have a growth prospect but I still feel there are so many better stocks than that where the visibility is abundantly clear and Paytm has a slightly nebulous kind of visibility as far as the next one or two years are concerned. Taking that as a difference, I would prefer to stay away from Paytm.

What about the IT companies? One one hand, day after day we have a fresh brokerage note talking about how one needs to be cautious on the sector and that growth is going to be challenging, but these stocks have been wealth creators over a long period of time, does it still make a good defensive bet?

Even I have been reading a lot about what is happening on the IT front as far as Europe and the US are concerned. These concerns are very well played out and a lot of it has been reflected in the prices without any doubt. Now the question is whether the recession which may set in Europe and the US is going to impact the IT companies for much longer than what the valuations show.

I think maybe there will still be some waiting time, maybe another three months to six months where they could either consolidate around these levels or give up some prices from these levels. That appears to be a possibility but all said and done, looking at the good management and the EBITDA to free cash conversion, that also is very strong for most of the companies.

Given that some of these very actively go in for the buybacks, that also offers a good hope and without any doubt we all know that the rupee has been a big tailwind for them. We all measure and calibrate the IT companies on a constant currency basis but I would still think that one should buy IT from a longer term perspective and to be ready that in the next two quarters they may not go anywhere or even give some downside. I would be a gradual buyer in IT from current levels.

In terms of infrastructure are you a fan of any name?

No, not really. I have not tracked them. Of late, some of the midcap infrastructure companies are rallying. There are quite a few names that I keep on hearing about in the last two days but very frankly I have not done an analysis on them to make a comment whether there is going to be a sustainable recovery in their performance, in their free cash flow or ROEs. It is very difficult to comment.

