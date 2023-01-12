Are OMCs good for institutional investors as well? Shibani Sircar Kurian answers

“For the OMCs as a whole, valuations are extremely attractive and therefore from a valuation perspective, it does appear to be a fairly attractive place but given that the overall movement in terms of oil prices are likely to be volatile, our view on the oil and gas space per se has been somewhat cautious,” says Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP, Fund Manager & Head -Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra AMC.OMCs were seeing some buying action. There was the expectation of higher compensation and the fact that crude has pretty much settled in the $80-$85 per barrel range. The the expectation was GRMs too will be in the $8.5-9 band. Do you see OMCs as a good investable universe for institutional investors as well?

A lot depends on how OMCs perform in terms of the oil price movement. Given the current situation on the geopolitical front, it is possible that oil prices could stay volatile. Our belief is that the range in terms of how the oil prices have been moving, especially now with China opening up, could see some degree of volatility and that also has a bearing on how OMCs behave. The refining margin has started to stabilise and that is a positive. But remember that for a lot of oil marketing companies, while incrementally the losses have gone, on the book, given the kind of losses that they had made when oil prices had gone up, we have to wait and see how that compensation works out. Now for this segment as a whole, valuations are extremely attractive and therefore from a valuation perspective, it does appear to be a fairly attractive place but given that the overall movement in terms of oil prices are likely to be volatile, our view on the oil and gas space per se has been somewhat cautious. Within the oil and gas sector, if one had to really take a view, the segment that we are positive on is the gas utility space, where on a structural basis, we believe demand should remain fairly positive and therefore positive demand growth over the medium term with clean energy being one of the key drivers within the entire oil and gas space gas utilities is what we are positive on.

« Back to recommendation stories

Banks have corrected a little bit from the highs in the last few days. What do you make of it because everyone we are speaking to says earnings will be pretty strong. How much is it factored in?

Banking as a sector clearly had a great run and from a sector perspective, the sector dynamics continue to remain strong. So loan growth is strong. It is fairly broad-based in nature. Asset quality is holding up and therefore credit costs are likely to stay fairly under control.

The key factor that incrementally will be a driver for banks will be the deposit franchise, slowly and steadily the focus is shifting away from loan growth margins to liabilities and deposit franchise. In a rising interest rate scenario, given that banks typically had a floating rate book, they have been able to pass on higher interest rates and therefore margins have expanded and also credit deposit ratios have moved up which has aided margins and profitability. Now we are in a scenario where incrementally banks would need to raise deposits in order to fund the credit growth and we also started seeing signs of a hike in deposit rates especially on the term deposit side and a few smaller banks are taking even savings deposit rate hikes.Therefore banks which have a stronger retail liability franchise and a larger share of CASA or low cost deposits on their overall liability franchise are better placed in this sort of an environment. We believe the sector continues to remain strong. Even on a longer term average basis, valuations have moved up but they are still not expensive. We believe that the return ratio profile for banks should continue to improve. So, overall our view on the sector is positive. However, from a metric perspective, the focus shifts away from just loan growth and margins to the deposit side of the equation.Amidst all the selling that you are seeing on and has happened because of the block deals and some big exits. Do you find any of these new-age fintech companies getting into the value zone after the massive correction?

Yes of course, valuations have corrected very sharply. For these new-age fintech companies, a lot depends on multiples to re-rate and how clearly the US markets and specifically Nasdaq behaves. That has one important bearing on the multiples. Our approach to the new-age fintech companies has been very selective and we continue to be so. Now we are in a situation where a couple of years ago, capital was very easily available. The situation has completely reversed where capital is scarce and most of these companies are focussing on how to achieve the path to profitability and that becomes key. Internally, what we are doing is we are tracking the companies in terms of the time taken to profitability and the path to profitability. Secondly, for us the shareholders’ capital allocation is extremely important and therefore that is another metric that we are tracking very carefully where these companies are concerned.Thirdly, the segment in which they operate in, the competition in the segment, entry barriers and the market share trajectory in their particular segments are some opportunities which we are evaluating at our end but these new-age companies still form a fairly small part of the portfolio.