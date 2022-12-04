Are emerging markets set for turn from decadal low tide?

It may come as a surprise that the emerging engines did not do much for the ten-year period ending December 2021. To be precise, MSCI EM index delivered flat annual returns of 3% over that period. By contrast, in the same period, US markets (S&P) delivered a stunning outperformance by giving annualized returns of 14.2%.

As happened in the past, whenever US markets outperformed by a significant margin, it always came at the expense of emerging markets. Last decade was no exception. In the same breath, the reverse has also been true. That is, whenever US markets struggled with sub-par returns, those decades belonged to emerging markets. Are we in for a turn now for emerging markets? Let us find out.

To make the case for emerging markets, let us first look at certain key historical data points in terms of how US and EMs have done in the last decade. For the US, the last decade was stellar in terms of returns. S&P delivered annualized returns of over 16.6% (14.2% excluding dividends) in this period. On the other hand, emerging markets, as measured by MSCI EM index, delivered small returns of 3% (without dividends) annualized over the same period. There was a stark difference that made them two different worlds at either end of the spectrum in the investment universe. More interesting data emerges if one breaks down the S&P returns data in terms of contributions from sales growth, margin expansion and multiple gains.

According to a study done by Christopher Bloomstran in his recent annual letter (as captured brilliantly by Akash Prakash, Amansa Capital, in his latest piece), the overall return of 16.6% is made up of 3.8% sales growth, 4% margin expansion, 6.4% multiple expansion and finally 2.4% of dividend yield. The study argues that, looking ahead into the next decade, even if one assumes that sales growth continues at 3% level, it is less likely that any gains will come from margin expansion or multiple gains, given that they are at more than peak on a cyclically adjusted basis. Adding another 2% growth from dividend yield, it projects bleak prospects for the S&P annualized returns of near 5%. Taking it further, as a corollary, this would also mean that the emerging markets would shine brighter with a big outperformance in the next decade. This assumption is supported by the historical data points.

In India, in addition to this expected turn in favor of EMs, something that will make the medium/long term outlook a more compelling bull case are the huge tailwinds from the larger trends that are brewing globally.

According to Morgan Stanley’s recent research note, larger global trends like

Decarbonization,

Deglobalization and

Digitization are likely to disproportionately benefit India compared to any other country. It is difficult to spot any other country that will get a boost from all of these trends. While China+1 and Europe+1 are central to deglobalization, India’s push in green energy and hydrogen initiative is likely to invigorate the revival of the private capex cycle. In digitization, though it covers a big scope and large spectrum, if one specifically limits the focus to offshoring potential on India becoming office to the world, the prospects seem extremely bright, especially with the work-from-anywhere trend gathering traction across global corporations. All the factors will evolve over time.

In addition to this, India’s macro is also likely to gain momentum from the other cyclical trends listed below.

Cumulative low base effect of slow growth for many years.

Turn in the property cycle having a multiplier effect on the economy.

Revival in Private Investment Demand.

Credit cycle turning in India on the back of clean-up of bank and corporate balance sheets.

Going by market actions in EMs and in India in particular over this down cycle, it looks like global investors are positioning themselves for leadership from these market segments in the next upcycle. In markets, if a sector falls much less in a downturn or if a sector demonstrates a lot of resilience in a falling market, then such sectors lead in the following bull market. If one extends the same logic to the EM basket or to specific markets within the EM, going by India’s convincing out-performance in the current down cycle, it will not be a surprise if India leads the next bull cycle within the emerging market basket which in all likelihood will out-shine markets like US where the returns are likely to sub-par in the next decade, as argued in the opening section of this article. It is time for EMs to carry the baton!

(The author is ArunaGiri N, Founder CEO & Fund Manager of TrustLine Holdings)



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)